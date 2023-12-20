loading…

The Yemeni Houthi group is not afraid of the coalition of 10 countries led by the United States and is ready for direct confrontation in the Red Sea. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Group Hothi Yaman said they were not afraid of the 10-nation-led coalition United States (US). They are ready for direct confrontation with the coalition in the Red Sea.

“Even if America succeeds in mobilizing the whole world, our military operations will not stop, no matter how many sacrifices we have to make,” said Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a member of Yemen's Houthi politburo, also known as Ansarallah.

Al-Bukhaiti added that his group would only stop its attacks on international ships in the Red Sea if Israel's crimes in Gaza stopped. “And food, medicine and fuel are allowed to reach the besieged population (in Gaza),” he said, in a statement, as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

Al-Bukhaiti's remarks came after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the formation of an international coalition in a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, on Monday morning.

The coalition consists of 10 countries, namely the US, UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain. Bahrain is the only Arab country to join this coalition.

“We are taking action to build an international coalition. “This is not just a US problem, this is an international problem,” Austin said.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Al-Bukhaiti also said that the Ansarallah group firmly rejected the United States' offer of lasting peace in Yemen in exchange for a halt to military operations in the Red Sea.

“There have been indirect contacts from countries, including the US, to stop our operations,” he said. “We categorically reject that.”

Another top Houthi official, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, threatened backlash against any country that acted against his group.

“Any country that moves against us will make its ships a target in the Red Sea,” he said.