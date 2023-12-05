The wonderful evening has come. So the question is, which car do you want from Sinterklaas?

First of all, congratulations on the birthday of our saintly man. Yes, it is Sinterklaas’ birthday and we celebrate it. Not with cake and gifts for the saint, but exactly the other way around. He brings us presents. It’s always exciting to see what’s in the bag.

Usually it’s a bit disappointing. When I look at myself, I know that I am getting a book from Fokke and Sukke, a pair of thick socks, a chocolate letter and a trinket from the garden center with flashing lights.

Now I know that results achieved in the past are no guarantee for the future, but for the sake of convenience I will assume that.

But suppose we got a car from Sinterklaas….

Which car do you want from Sinterklaas?

That suddenly there is a huge burlap bag in front of the door with a car in it. Exactly the person you would like to help. That would make the wonderful evening just that little bit more wonderful, right?

But which one should it be, according to you? Do you have 1 specific wish that Sinterklaas would love to fulfill for you? We are curious which one that should be. Personally, I find it a difficult question. but I think I’ll figure it out…

After careful consideration, I think there are two choices left. Or no, three. The first is a Porsche 993 Turbo. Preferably in Bordeaux red. Not a Turbo S, with those holes in the rear fenders, but a normal one. Automobile porn of Sinterklaas. Just give.

Or a BMW E46 M3 convertible. In new condition, if possible. Dark blue with peanut butter covering. With the manual gearbox of course, because although an automatic is generally better, the first SMG is not.

But I think Sinterklaas will give me the greatest pleasure with the next car. A Ferrari F355 Spider. In dark blue with cognac upholstery. No scream pipes underneath, not lowered, no BBSs, but completely 100% original. And also this one with a manual gearbox. Obvious. But hey, a red one is good too….

Yes, it will be the last. So Sinterklaas, when you come by, leave that Fezza for me.

Anyway, which car would you most like to have from Sinterklaas? We are very curious, let us know and maybe he won’t drive past your house quietly!

