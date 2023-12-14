Because the fines are so high, is it worth it for you to appeal? Or is that not for you?

Traffic fines, we all hate them and we have written about them more than once. Especially that they are too high and recently that people can get into serious financial problems if they receive an increase because they were unable to pay the original fine.

But what they often don't know is that you can very easily object. You simply go to the CJIB page and log in with your DigiD. There you can easily report why you think your fine is unjustified.

Do you ever object to fines?

For me it really depends. If I get a speeding fine that is clearly of my own making, I'll sit back and pay. It's no different, but it has to be. I should have paid more attention. Like with the header photo fine. Own debt and payment…

But I have appealed twice in the last year against what I consider to be unjustified traffic fines. One was 100% my fault, but I still paid. I had only clicked on the license plate of my old and now sold Jaguar on the parking app. Stupid.

So I sent a nice note to the municipality of Zandvoort – all possible via the site – with the explanation, the information that I had paid, indemnity certificate, the license plate and proof of ownership of the fined car.

Within a month I received a friendly note back with the fine waived. After all, I had shown that I had paid properly and that there was nothing more to worry about. That's another way to do it. Kudos.

Get to work, you bunch of civil servants

But another objection is still pending. Also a parking fine. The municipality of Laren and I dispute whether the car was on private property. Or actually they thought that I was too close to the public road on my private property. I took photos showing that this was not the case and also used as many difficult legal terms as possible in the objection.

If your law degree still comes in handy, sign it with 'Mr. R.' makes those civil servants tremble under their suspended ceilings. You can see them sweating and shaking with red cheeks from fear of the wrath of their big boss because they are going to lose the case of a real lawyer… (It's a joke, isn't it, sitting in a very nice building with luxurious toilets and just as luxurious ceilings and air conditioning, so they probably don't sweat, if only because of their work ethic…)

Anyway. So that objection. This has been going on since July and in the meantime I am waiting patiently. And I assume that I don't have to pay BECAUSE MY CAR WAS ON MY OWN LAND, WHERE IT IS ALLOWED!! (Can you taste the frustration?) Although quite close to the public road, but still. Bring it on!

So if I think fines are unjustified, I will definitely appeal.

But do you do that too? Let me know!!

