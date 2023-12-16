Serinda Swan (cordonpress)

Actress Serinda Swan explains why she had a hard time filming the second season of Reacher.

The first episodes of Reacher season 2 are now available and they bring us the best action and epic moments. But not everything was joyful on filming, at least, that's what Serinda Swan, who plays Karla Dixon, explains.

“The thing is, we did the action scenes that day. It was incredible. Although in part I complained, in the other part they told me: No, we only know that you are capable of doing it. Do it. And then, we don't feel ready, but when you watch it again, you're like, We look like a bunch of tough guys. Because we were really worried.”

The actress reveals that she would have liked to have had more training.

“You never want to emulate someone else's profession and not do it correctly, especially if you're supposed to be at as high a level as we are. So the training was definitely there, but would we want to be here for a long time? Like two months before. Yeah! One hundred percent, that would have been incredible.”

These are the scenes from the second season of Reacher that fill you most with pride.

“I usually have one, because there's always one on the show that I think: I was a tough guy. Honestly, I can't answer that. I have a helicopter stunt that was pretty cool. I loved that one. But I will say that you are surrounded by toughs. We have a scene in a parking lot where I'm looking and Maria is crushing a guy and Shaun has two guys pulling him and then all of a sudden Maria throws her guy at me and it's all choreographed, and it's so cool… I don't know. . Do you have a specific scene? I don't”. Serinda Swan told TD.

