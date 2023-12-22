The action thriller starring Alan Ritchson has returned to the platform hitting hard and displacing the great series of the year.

It cannot be said that Amazon Prime Video has had a bad year: films like Air or series like Gen V, the spin-off of The Boys, The Continental or season 2 of Invincible. All of them were fighting to be the most popular series of the year, but Alan Ritchson has arrived in December to destroy your dreams and hopes.

Reacher premiered its second season less than a week ago, with an initial block of three episodes to entertain fans. Tomorrow, in fact, the fourth episode of the action and suspense series based on the character of Lee Childwhich can raise the bar even higher.

What ribbon? Well, the most popular series of the year in Prime Videowhich is what season 2 of Reacher has achieved in five days.

Neither the bizarre hooliganism of The Boys and Invincible or the choreography of The Continental or the fantasy world of The Wheel of Time are rivals for the fast-paced action of the series starring Alan Ritchson.

Reacher sweeps Prime Video

Amazon Studios has announced on its official Twitter account (X) that Reacher has become the number 1 series on Prime Video in 2023, above any other series or movie released this year.

It is not surprising that this reception means that Reacher has been renewed ultra-quickly by Amazon for a third season, which will go into production soon.

With five episodes still to arrive on Prime Video over the next few weeks, who knows where Reacher sets the hype bar, especially for series that debut in 2024.

Prime Video is knowing how to spin fine lines with the majority of original series that it has in its catalog and, although some do not end up working, the balance is positive at the moment for the platform, thanks to cases like Reacher.