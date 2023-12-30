Ray Fisher, one of the protagonists of Rebel Rebel Moon: The Fire Girl and Rebel Moon: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks, is loving Zack Snyder and wants to do it again in the future.

Throughout his career as an actor, actor Ray Fisher has worked mainly under the orders of Zack Snyder, in films such as: Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021) the last installment of Rebel Moon for Netflix.

After Rebel Moon (Part 1): The fire girl (2023) y Rebel Moon (Part 2): The warrior who leaves marks (2024), Ray Fisher is not sure what his next steps in the industry will be, but what he does know is that he would like to continue being surrounded by filmmakers like Zack Snyder.

“I don't think that far ahead. Normally, when I do a project, I like to wait a little and see how I feel once the work comes to light,” he said. Ray Fisher in an interview with Discussing Film. “I have given it some time to thoroughly review the process I have gone through.”

“The most important thing I tell everyone is… I'll know what's next when I see it.. I'll know when she feels it. I move with my heart and my intuition when it comes to this. Fortunately, she has not led me in the wrong direction so far.”

The protagonist of Rebel Moon wants to continue working with Zack Snyder

“Sometimes it's a little frustrating for my representatives, because I don't show up to many auditions. “I'm only going for what I'm passionate about,” he explained. Ray Fisher.

“So it's a blessing to have found a home and collaborators like Zack and other people I've been lucky enough to work with throughout my career. And if those are the people I'm lucky enough to work with for the rest of my career, I would be in heaven!“said the protagonist of Rebel Moon, whose first installment you can already see in Netflix.

