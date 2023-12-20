You already know that the news about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom does not stop, and this time it focuses on one of the most special characters: Cloud.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom para Nintendo Switch

You can take a look at new information about the character offered in a recent meeting. In a new interview with Polygon, producer Eiji Aonuma and Tears of the Kingdom director Hidemaro Fujibayashi shared the following about Cloud:

Key points from the interview reveal that the Zelda development team starts with gameplay ideas before integrating them into the story, including Rauru. The inclusion of the Ultramano, tied to Breath of the Wild and the Zonnans, came naturally to the Tears of the Kingdom plot. Rauru is introduced with two facets, connected to the past and present, offering a unique perspective due to his relationship with Link and Zelda in different timelines. The Rauru of the past is aware of his tragic end and the decline of the Zonnan. The developers kept the two facets of Rauru separate to explore their different relationships and expectations in each period of time, without seeking to merge their identities.

Don't hesitate to check out all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.

What is your opinion? Don't hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

Fuente