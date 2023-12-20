Banks and rates

How many of us have thought and written that Is the blame for the rise in interest rates to be placed on the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde or on the President of the Federal Reserve Jarome Powell? Well, as far as I'm concerned, I'm about to change my mind.

I spent some time checking who “controls” all our Central Banks and in the end I got an answer that is perhaps not exhaustive. Anyway, it seems to be the very “mysterious” Bank of International Settlementsbased in Basel (Switzerland) in Centralbahnpaltz 2, founded in 1930 with the aim of recalibrating and reconsidering the issues of Germany's war reparations (at the time the Board of Directors included: Belgium, France, Germany (1933-45), Japan, Italy, United Kingdom and United States).

After the Bretton Woods Conference, in 1944, Norway proposed the dissolution, which was approved, and the related liquidation of the BIS (BIS), which never happened, rather it was “redeveloped”. Today there is very little talk about it and it almost seems to be covered in that aura of mystery also because the media almost never deals with it. However, you have a dedicated website: “Bank for International Settlements”, where you can read, among many things, that you are there to “promote global monetary and financial stability through international cooperation”.

Among other things: “The Swiss Federal Council guarantees the BIS the independence and freedom of action that it enjoys in its capacity as an international organisation”. All this made me think and intrigued me so I visited the site and found that among its activities it also has a substantial number of products and services, naturally reserved for its 180 customers, including banks, (there are 160 Central Banks in the world of which 60 participate in the capital of the BIS), and international financial institutions (such as the WTO – World Trade Organization – or the OECD – Organization for Co-operation and Development – etc.) see Products and services section; “managing them” in various world currencies or with gold or SDRs – Special Drawing Rights – (probably the “reserve currency” of tomorrow).

As far as we know, the BIS meets once every two months, behind closed doors, where various Governors of the world's Central Banks are present and coincidentally shortly afterwards, from them, we are informed of the rise or fall in interest rates or if rates remain unchanged. At this point, as I don't have any further information, I ask myself: is it the Bank for International Settlements that decides the fate of interest rates and perhaps currencies?

E If this were the case, would we be in the presence of a body that regulates the entire economic-financial world to replace the dozen or so most important Central Banks? Nor even the Governments and Rulers? Maybe it's really true that I need to go back and agree with this statement? “Give me control of a nation's money supply and I care not who makes its law”. Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744-1812).

