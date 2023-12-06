December 5th was International Volunteer Day, an opportunity to celebrate the contribution of volunteers around the world. This day, which sees over 7 million volunteers in Italy, has been interpreted in various ways, from a silent gift that makes noise, to a journey among wounded humanity, to the point of defining it as “the most beautiful face of our country”. For Aisla, the Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, the two key words of the Day were collaboration and synergy. This is the focus of the meeting that the association wanted to organize at the Nemo Clinical Center and, specifically, at the Nemolab technological hub, to celebrate its 40 years of active volunteering.

In the belief that it is precisely from discussion that the best ideas are born – a note reports – Aisla’s organized volunteering constantly promotes dialogue between all its stakeholders to generate valuable solutions. This meeting – which saw the participation of volunteers, professionals, patients, researchers, clinicians and donors – networked experiences and perspectives to continue to find increasingly effective answers to the need for treatment of a complex disease like ALS.

“It is thanks to the social network that links profit, non-profit, civil society, businesses and people that we can offer an active contribution, animating not only material help but also human relationships” states Fulvia Massimelli, national president of Aisla, an association that “promotes the importance of organized volunteering, capable of offering skills, values ​​and visions aimed at generating a concrete impact, in line with the universal message of disability”. Being a “volunteer is not easy at all – adds Massimelli – There are moments of challenge, moments in which it seems that our commitment is not enough. But we must never forget that every small step counts, that every effort we make brings with it a little hope for those who need it.”

A particularly significant moment of the event was the tribute to the Association’s most historic volunteer, Anna di Landro. With his 23 years of uninterrupted volunteering in Bergamo, Di Landro is a point of reference – continues the note – an example of dedication, passion and generosity. Awarded with Aisla’s merit, the delivery ceremony was a symbol of the gratitude that the Association has towards the over 300 volunteers who passionately animate its 64 representations throughout the national territory. During the meeting, data from the Aisla Listening Center were shared, a free service that has been working alongside patients and family members for 20 years with a team of professionals. In 2022 alone – the note details – the service counted 12,930 contacts, 30% of which had very high clinical and healthcare complexity, while 30% concerned families with socio-financial and family problems, behavioral disorders and missing personalized therapies. In 2023, the Center received the Helaglobe award, in the “Empowerment” category of the Patient Engagement Award.

Great interest in the intervention of the Sapio Group which, with its healthcare and research and development divisions, presented its latest creation: the Matrix AAC Communication software, produced by Dialog Ausili and distributed by Sapio Life. The innovative software – the note reports – offers an environment designed to support the person in the process of communication and interaction with other people and with the surrounding environment. Thanks to its numerous functions, Matrix can easily adapt to users’ needs, concretely enhancing their communication skills.

Still on the subject of future prospects, the projects that Aisla is activating with Nemolab to offer free of charge, from 2024, increasingly advanced services aimed at improving the quality of life of its members were presented. The meeting, in fact, ended with a visit to Nemolab and its 10 high-tech laboratories. International Volunteering Day was for Aisla – concludes the note – an opportunity to network ideas and perspectives with its stakeholders, celebrate its organized volunteering and present future projects to offer increasingly advanced services to its members. Honoring the active service of volunteers means recognizing their value in generating solutions that benefit society as a whole.