Rappel has visited the set of 'And now Sonsoles' and has confessed to us an episode of his life that will be reflected in the docuseries that he has assured is already underway. For him, Christina Onassis was very important, and he has even stated that she was more than just a friend.

The businessman has told an anecdote that took place at the celebrity's house. He has said that she went to her home for dinner, and she gave him a ring with an emerald that he liked. She gave it to him on the condition that they get married, something he rejected.

“He told me that no one had ever sent him flowers”

Rappel, who was married at the time. “I liked her very much, but I was not in love with her,” he has made it clear, although he claims that people confused him because he sent her a bouquet of red roses and a white one in the center.

What he wanted to tell her with this is that, in the middle of a world full of selfishness, war and hatred, she was a pure white rose. At the moment, he received a call from Christina Onassis asking him to come to her house immediately.

“She told me that no one had ever sent her flowers,” Rappel said, even though she was married. As for her relationship, she has made it clear that they were very fond of each other but there was never “a bed.”

As for the ring, the businessman kept it because it was a gift that she wanted him to have. Don't miss the anecdote in the video!

