Raphael has visited El Hormiguero to tell us about his most special project. The singer has announced a new Tour that he will do in 2024 through several cities in Spain.

At 80 years old, the artist continues to give concerts and maintain his spectacular voice, which is why Pablo Motos asked him what he does to take care of his voice: “Don't smoke, don't drink, don't stay up late… above all, you have to Take care of yourself after 10:00 p.m. and avoid the slowness of the night, which is deadly, but of course, people who don't sing don't care,” he explains.

If we become hoarse, the singer advises a lot of rest: “You have to be very formal in this profession,” he confesses. Although he has ended up giving his secret potion: “Water, baking soda, liquid glycerin and lemon”, a gargling mixture that can save you from any trouble with your voice.

