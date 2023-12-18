Raphael has been in charge of kicking off a magical week in El Hormiguero. The singer has been with Pablo Motos to present his next album while he has a great time with Pablo Motos.

On this occasion, Pablo Motos has spoken about some words spoken by Frank Sinatra, who claimed that he came to hate one of his songs from singing it so much. He, who began by saying “normal”, said that he has also brought up songs from his tours due to fatigue.

“I take them off, I miss them, and I put them back in,” he said before commenting on how some of his greatest successes were created. “A normal song suddenly becomes one of the most listened to in the world and it is the public that does it,” she concluded. Do not miss it!