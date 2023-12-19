The week starts with a guest who is a milestone in the history of music in Spain. Raphael returns to El Hormiguero to chat about his new project, Victoria Tour Edition, an album that collects and reissues the songs from Victoria, the album with which he triumphed in 2022.

The artist has told us what his most special project in El Hormiguero will be like. Furthermore, Pablo Motos asked him something that he had been wanting to ask for a long time: “How do you take care of that hair?” He pointed out. “I think you're going to Turkey to get rid of your hair,” the presenter commented, jokingly.

The artist has confessed that the hair is his and that he has no tricks to take care of it: “There are natures and natures, it's a genetic thing, I look a lot like my mother,” he admits. Relive this moment in the video above!

More about Raphael

The singer, who has accumulated more than 50 million copies sold during his musical career, already visited El Hormiguero a year ago with his latest release. On this occasion, he returns full of energy and ready to tell us all the ins and outs of his last tour, the one that inspired him to revisit the songs on the album.

After more than 60 years in the music industry, Raphael has proven to have a talent that conquers anyone. Today, Trancas y Barrancas will bring out the best in the artist, making him spend a very fun night. Don't miss it, at 9:45 p.m. on Antena 3!