The spirit of the Great Rally-Raid has returned (at least so we seem to understand) in the desire to tell it. Here's how to spend an evening reliving those special atmospheres that only the charm of the Great Deserts can arouse

December 28, 2023

ParisFrance, 28 December 2023. It's nothing better, always on holiday in the last evenings of… holiday, of a good movie. Something exciting, of course, because the desire to venture beyond the emotions of everyday life, increases, taxes, fines, fines & duties of all kinds, is always current and strong. And then there are two cases: either we let ourselves be carried away by the current of the moment, and then we risk running out of the current cinepanettone (which also means Prime, Netflix and similar platforms which also save us the journey and the parking), or you switch to a slightly more active attitude and start searching. Clearly the research is motivated, and the motivation is the adventure of the Rally-Raid. We are lucky, because Africa and Africa Eco Race have stirred the soul of the adventurer and inspired two very important contributions, which go straight to the heart of the topic: the spirit of the Rally-Raid.

The Great Adventure. The first of these two is the film made by Yamaha about its participation in the Africa Eco Race Alessandro Botturi e Pol Tarres. It seems almost obvious to think of it as a clever advertising move. Instead, it will be the genuineness that Alessandro and Pol manage to convey (since the two of them are like that, genuine), or it will be the excellent workmanship that manages to center and bring into perfect focus the essential “pictures” of the Rally, the fact is that the vision it draws you into the context, aspires you and inspires you. Really beautiful. And well done. The title is The Great Adventureand you can find it on Amazon Prime.

Africa Eco Race: The Film. The other “cinematic work” (come on, let's get a little more) is our own production and, again, refers to Africa Eco Race. The angle of vision is different, because it broadens the perspective and mission of Mr. Franco and mine following the Race.

In this case the product is technically “hybrid”. In the sense that, the witty critic would say, he manages to contrast and compose, in an original and high-impact way, to camouflage my quality of home-made bass recording in the elegant interpretation of the director who has recomposed everything, returning it to the truth that we wanted to tell. That is, the one that shines in the participation of Large private individualsof the “purists”.

It goes without saying that the work is ours, but the masterpiece (which then makes the difference) is that of the director, Alberto “Director” Capra. Here, Africa Eco Race: The Film. It's here, or here!