Patricia Montero and Álex Adróver have once again demonstrated in La Pista that they are a couple with a lot of chemistry and a lot of physicality, in this case to the Latin rhythm of Like, Shakira's song with Anuel AA. The same goes for the romantics who star in one of the hottest dances on Pasapalabra.

In the second duel between the two, the actress once again took the victory. However, she has to recognize that she has had the great complicity of Roberto Leal. The presenter had to give the title clue in other words. However, the guest was surprised by her reaction: instead of saying the title, which was an already obvious answer, she chose to start singing a song… which was not the one that was playing!

Roberto, astonished, wanted to insist: “The title in other words.” Thanks to this new opportunity, Patricia has already won and has celebrated by raising the temperature on the set with an explosive twerking with her partner. Don't miss it in the video!