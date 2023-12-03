Udinese one-two on the half hour with Kabasele and Lucca, then a penalty from Djuric in the 37th minute reopens the match. In the second half, a great header from Lucca made it 3-1, a spectacular overhead kick from Ngonge made it 3-2 and then Henry’s goal sealed the result

From correspondent Alex Frosio

3 December 2023 (modified at 5.22pm) – Udine

An applause-worthy marvel from Ngonge, a brace from Lucca, Udinese took the lead twice and recovered in the 97th minute. It was a match with many chapters, all exciting, between two teams that would have deserved the victory for different reasons, but Cioffi’s team obviously has more to regret because the three points now seemed to be within their grasp. On the eve of the match, Cioffi had ruled out the presence of Pereyra and instead it was Tucu at the start – at half serve and perhaps even less – instead of Thauvin supporting Success. After five minutes, however, the center forward gets hurt, perhaps a move too premature in the cold and cold, and Lucca comes on in his place. Cioffi doesn’t go badly with the substitutions, because in the 16th minute he finds himself ahead thanks to Kabasele, the replacement for the injured Bijol in the center of defense: Samardzic’s free kick and the Belgian “abandoned” in the marking by Folorunsho appears at the far post in a split . And at the half hour the 2-0 goes to Lucca, following another system error by the Hellas defence: high recovery by Perez, cross by Pereyra and the Juventus giant makes a nice move between the fourth and third of the Veronese line, with Terracciano – the fourth – who notices the cut but does not follow Lucca, who acrobatically deflects it into the net. Double blow for Verona, condemned by two amnesias but not inferior in terms of play. Baroni’s new 4-2-3-1, inaugurated with Lecce, establishes connections at high technical speed between Duda, Suslic, Ngonge and Lazovic.

penalty of 2-1

—

Hellas returns to the game in the 37th minute: Suslov’s escape to the right, support for Ngonge who kicks onto Kabasele’s arm. Djuric doesn’t make a mistake from the spot. Hellas take the ball, Udinese have to defend themselves. But he came close to making it three at the end on a free kick from Samardzic, which was somehow blocked by Montipò. Verona starts charging again and beats on the flanks, where Terracciano dramatically increases his performance paired with Lazovic and from there Tchatchoua combines with Suslov. And always with Ngonge who binds. In the 16th minute, the Belgian playmaker invents the magic, but the whole action is beautiful: Terracciano duets with Lazovic and serves Suslov who cut towards the left, a very soft cross to the center where Ngonge curls a bicycle kick between four Udinese defenders . Like Pele in Escape to Victory. Everyone standing. Even the Friulian fans remain speechless. Not Udinese. Cioffi introduces Lovric and Thauvin for Ebosele and a much smaller Pereyra (right to the body of Montipò a minute earlier). The French world champion draws the perfect parable in the 27th minute for Lucca’s imperious break over the terrible Amione: 3-2 Udinese. Hellas skids, Lovric snatches Amione and passes it wide, Thauvin hits the post, Samardzic escapes and shoots centrally. Baroni uses the entire arsenal: Bonazzoli comes in, then Henry too. Udinese suffers, gains time, loses it.

stopwatch

—

Silvestri’s cramps extended the five minutes of injury time. And when the clock reads 51’40”, an immense Ngonge crosses the Ave Maria ball, which Henry goes to take into the sky. Three by three. Udinese sees their first home win slip away again, Hellas props up Baroni’s bench: rightly so, because from what we have seen, a great Verona could have been born.

