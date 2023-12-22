Suara.com – Raffi Ahmad is preparing to build a beach club and resort at Krakal Beach, Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarta. The plan is that 300 villas will stand at that location.

Raffi Ahmad didn't brag much about this plan. He just prayed that this intention would go smoothly.

“God willing, the name is also trying,” said Raffi Ahmad when met in Kebagusan, South Jakarta on Friday (22/12/2023).

However, Raffi Ahmad's intention to build a beach club received criticism from environmental observers. Because reportedly, the location is in the eastern Gunungsewu Karst Landscape Area (KBAK).

The KBAK is a conservation land or geological protected area as part of a national protected area.

So, how does Raffi Ahmad respond to the criticism regarding the construction of a beach club on conservation land? Regarding this, Nagita Slavina's husband

“Later, we'll ask again what it was like. I also just found out from my friends,” explained Raffi Ahmad.

The news that Raffi Ahmad will build a beach club and resort in Yogyakarta emerged from an Instagram post. He said the plan started from a daydream.

“Daydreaming, hehehe… build a beach club, resort and spa at Krakal Beach, Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarta,” wrote Raffi Ahmad on Instagram, Saturday (16/12/2023).

If Raffi Ahmad's plans really come true, the beach club and resort will have beautiful sea views.

Raffi Ahmad's plan to build a beach club along with a resort and spa seems to be coming true soon. Because in the video, he is accompanied by a number of people who he calls bosses.

One of the figures known to have collaborated with Raffi Ahmad is Arbi Leo.

The luxury resort will later be named Bekizart and will be built on a cliff on the edge of Krakal Beach, Gunungkidul. Raffi Ahmad said that this project is planned to start construction in early 2024 if everything goes smoothly.