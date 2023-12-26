Suara.com – Raffi Ahmad is again expanding his business by building a resort-beach club on Krakal Gunungkidul beach. Reportedly, 300 luxury villas will be built at this resort.

The man nicknamed Sultan Andara has also laid the first stone at that location along with local officials

It is predicted that the presence of this top Indonesian artist's business will be a breath of fresh air for tourism in DIY. However, there are also many cons that accompany it.

Apart from this, Raffi Ahmad is known to be successful in building his business. Not just one type, the business operates in various fields. Anything?

1. Entertainment

In the entertainment sector, there is RANS Entertainment which has been managed since 2015. Starting from the production of vlog content on the RANS Entertainment YouTube channel and Instagram @raffinagita1717.

RANS Entertainment also developed with RANS Music, PowerRANSgers, RA Pictures, and RANS Animation Studio.

2. Conservation

Raffi Ahmad's family is known to have founded a conservation institution with the concept of a modern zoo in the middle of the city.

It is reported that this project, which is run by PT RANS Karnaval Internasional, has become a home for 40 species of animals.

3. Sports

RANS is also active in expanding its wings in the sports sector by acquiring the Cilegon United football club which has now changed its name to Rans Nusantara FC.

Apart from football, Raffi Ahmad also founded the basketball club RANS PIK Basketball Club with Rudy Salim and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dito Ariotedjo.

4. Fashion

Raffi-Nagita is recorded as having launched RA Jeans, which is a product of collaboration with Ramayana. His wife also launched the NASL brand on the occasion of Eid 2023 yesterday. Gigi then started a clothing brand called Nagitaslavina.co.

5. Hospitality

Later it was seen that Raffi Ahmad was diligent in building a resort-beach club. Raffi Ahmad now has two beach clubs in Bali and Padang, West Sumatra.

6. Beauty

Another business octopus is in the beauty sector, namely RANS Beauty, which was launched in October 2021. Its flagship products are body lotion and body shower with three fragrance variants.