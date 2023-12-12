Suara.com – Raffi Ahmad mentioned that Jan Ethes wanted to have another sibling with Gibran Rakabuming and Selvi Ananda. Even though there are many things to consider when having a third child.

As is known, currently Gibran Rakbuming and Selvi Ananda have only two children, namely Jan Ethes and La Lembah Manah, who are 3 years apart in age. Interestingly, while eating together, Raffi asked Jan Ethes about having another sibling.

“Ethes, does Ethes want to have another sibling or not?” Raffi asked bluntly instead of looking at Jan Ethes who was enjoying eating fried noodles.

Ethes, who was asked, did not utter a single word. But the 7 year old child nodded his head, a sign that he wanted to have an additional sibling.

Receiving an affirmative response from Jan Ethes, Raffi Ahmad immediately confirmed this wish to Gibran and Selvi who could only look away and laugh. Even Selvi couldn’t help but glance at her husband who was sitting right next to her.

Meanwhile, according to Healthline, Tuesday (12/12/2023) there are many pros and cons about having a third as planned by Raffi Ahmad-Nagita Slavina and suggested to Gibran Rakabuming-Selvi Ananda. The following are things you need to consider having a third child.

1. There will be more than parents

When you have a third child, it means you will have more children than your parents. A small example, when a mother has to go to a toy shop, and bringing her three children may be quite a hassle.

2. The Most Stressful Thing

Surveys report that having three children is the most stressful number for parents, and it’s bad news to stop after having a third child. But this is also good news for those who want to have lots of children. But research shows that more children means less stress, because you are already at the surrender stage.

3. Considered Too Many

This applies especially if the husband or wife comes from a small family. For example, parents raised as an only child or only two siblings. For them, three children are often considered to be chaos, because there is a tolerance that is difficult to accept compared to habits.

4. Can Still Be Compact

Even though the world seems to be designed with a family of four in mind, because a seat at a restaurant, a vehicle or a free holiday gift. But you can still do it in the car with three children in the back or ask for an extra seat at a restaurant.

5. Have more choices

The more heads in the family, the more input. so that more choices can be made and suggested with different unique points of view. What’s more, having three children means you can use the children as fellow playmates so that parents are calmer.