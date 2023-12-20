Suara.com – It has been observed that Raffi Ahmad often promotes his brothers and friends who are running for legislative positions.

However, does anyone know how much money needs to be spent to be promoted by Raffi Ahmad via his social media account, which now has millions of followers?

One of Raffi Ahmad's friends, Hengky Kurniawan, revealed that Nagita Slavina's husband charges fantastic rates for people who want to hire his services.

However, apart from that, Raffi Ahmad more often promotes his brothers and friends who are running as legislative candidates (candidates) for free.

“I want to say something to Raffi Ahmad, who has participated in the contest 5 times, he has participated in the campaign, for free,” said Hengky, quoted from the TikTok account upload @/ransdailyupdate, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

The former regent of West Bandung then felt grateful because Raffi Ahmad wanted to help him selflessly. The reason is, he knows that the rates for placing advertisements on Raffi Ahmad are fantastic.

Not just billions, Hengky Kurniawan revealed that the tariff range for using the services of Rafathar Malik Ahmad's father reaches tens of billions.

This nominal amount is certainly very large, even higher than the price of a house in the Andara area, where Raffi Ahmad's family lives.

“Early in the morning I came to West Bandung by helicopter, I drove a car, refused Rp. 3 billion. 'I don't want Rp. 3 billion, I want that much',” said Hengky.

“Just tens of billions,” he added.

For information, house prices in the Andara area per 200 square meters can reach 5 billion to 6 billion. This value increased after Raffi Ahmad's presence in the housing complex located in Pondok Labu, Cilandak, South Jakarta.