Denpasar Voice – After causing a stir in cyberspace by taking a photo with Aaliyah Massaid and Fuji Utami, two artists associated with Thariq Halilintar, Raffi Ahmad has now reported it to the person concerned.

Meeting Tariq Halilintar on one occasion, Raffi Ahmad didn’t forget to create a stir again by discussing this.

“I was happy, yesterday in Singapore, you know. I was accompanied by Fuji and Aaliyah, it was really fun,” said Raffi Ahmad to Tariq Halilintar, quoted from a video uploaded by the Instagram account @lambe__danu.

Responding to that, Tariq Halilintar questioned why Raffi Ahmad had to video that moment.

“Yes, that’s okay,” replied Raffi Ahmad while holding back laughter.

Tariq Halilintar stroked Raffi Ahmad’s shoulder and immediately gave words of wisdom.

“The important thing is peace. Love forever,” replied Tariq.

As is known, previously Raffi Ahmad uploaded a photo flanked by two figures, namely Fuji Utami, Thariq Halilintar’s ex-lover and Aaliyah Massaid, a woman who is now reportedly close to Atta Halilintar’s sister. (*/Dinda)