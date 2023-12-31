Suara.com – Rafael Nadal's first match after being sidelined for 12 months due to injury ended in defeat when he and doubles partner Marc Lopez were beaten by Australian pair Jordan Thompson/Max Purcell in the Brisbane International on Sunday.

The Australian duo won their first round match at the Brisbane International with a score of 6-4, 6-4 at the Pat Rafter Arena.

As AFP reported from Brisbane, Nadal was sharp on court and appeared to have no problems with his movement after a long absence due to a hip problem.

He took to the singles court on Tuesday (2/1) against former US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

Thiem, the former world number three who was beaten by Nadal in 2018 and 2019 in the French Open final, fought through two tough qualifying rounds to win a place in the Brisbane main draw.

Like Nadal, he has struggled with injuries and has fallen to 352nd in the world rankings in 2022 following a torn right wrist. Currently Thiem is ranked 98th.

The two players have met 15 times, with Nadal holding a record of nine wins.

However, the Austrian won the last two matches against his Spanish rival at the ATP Tour Finals in 2020 and the Australian Open in the same year.

In the women's section of the Brisbane International, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens advanced to the second round of the season-opening tournament with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Katerina Siniakova.

Stephens, who reached number three in the world in 2018, broke her Czech opponent's serve once in each set to set up a second-round tie against Belgian 13th seed Elise Mertens.

“It was clearly a good match,” said Stephens, as broadcast by AFP, Sunday as published by Antara.

“The start of the year is always tough. You don't really know what's going to happen, so I think being able to come here and get a win is really exciting. I'm really proud of that performance,” said Stephens.