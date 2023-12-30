The Grand Finale of La Voz All Stars is being magical. A night of reunions, surprises and many memories are invading the set of The Voice.

After seeing Antonio José, David Barrul and Javier Crespo on stage, the time has come for Rafa Flas, Irene and Andrés Martín.

Rafa Blas, the first winner in the history of La Voz España, has sung Show must go on. The artist won La Voz in 2012 on David Bisbal's team… What a luxury it is to see him again!

Irene won La Voz 2016 with Malú and has once again reminded us of her great potential with I have nothing and Andrés Martín won the contest in 2019 on Pablo López's team and tonight he performed When a man loves a woman.

Malú was happy to see her talent, as was Pablo López. What a night of great stars!