Suara.com – Bhayangkara FC’s new player, Radja Nainggolan, said he might decide to retire if he was not recruited by the club nicknamed The Guardian.

The midfielder, who has played for Cagliari, AS Roma and Inter Milan, was brought in by Bhayangkara FC to increase their chances of staying in BRI Liga 1, after spending the first half of the season in the bottom position in the standings.

“I haven’t played an official match for a long time, to be honest maybe if I had waited a month longer, I would have even ended my career. “However, I find myself still in good condition to retire,” said Radja at the event introducing himself as Bhayangkara’s new recruit at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta, Monday as quoted by ANTARA.

New Bhayangkara FC player Radja Nainggolan holds the team’s jersey after being officially introduced at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta, Monday (4/12/2023). (ANTARA/RAUF ADIPATI)

As a footballer, Radja has entered his senior age, namely 35 years. However, the former Belgian national team midfielder still has a high desire to give the best performance for the club he plays for.

“I think the motivation to play was huge for me, and I trained alone for three months. It’s not easy to train alone, the rhythm of the game is something I don’t have. “That’s something I need again,” said the player who spent most of his professional career in Italy.

Radja honestly admitted that he was not familiar with the Indonesian League, but he knew that a number of former European stars such as Michael Essien and Marco Motta had played in Indonesia.

The Batak-blooded player also said that he chose to defend Bhayangkara because the club really wanted his services, and he was determined to bring Bhayangkara safe from the threat of relegation.

“The motivation was even greater when a team wanted me in the first week. “So I not only want to develop myself, but also give something special to other players, because I think many players will enjoy playing with me,” said the player born in Antwerp, Belgium.

Radja Nainggolan is Bhayangkara’s latest recruit in the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 mid-season transfer market. Previously, the club had brought in 11 new players, including I Putu Gede, Osvaldo Haay, Witan Sulaeman, Muhammad Fisabilah and Junior Brandao.