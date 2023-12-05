Suara.com – Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bhayangkara FC, Sumardji, confirmed that Radja Nainggolan will be included in his team’s squad when they visit Bhayangkara FC headquarters on matchday week 22 of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024.

This was conveyed by Sumardji at the introduction of Radja Nainggolan as a new Bhayangkara FC player for the remainder of the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Jakarta, Monday (4/12/2023) evening WIB.

Since being officially recruited by Bhayangkara FC, Radja Nainggolan was absent when the team nicknamed The Guardian played a 2-2 draw against hosts Persikabo 1973 on December 3.

At that time, the former AS Roma and Inter Milan player was still on his way from Belgium to Jakarta.

Now, after being officially introduced to the public, Radja Nainggolan has no time to relax. He was immediately taken by coach Mario Gómez on a visit to PSM Makassar headquarters.

COO of Bhayangkara Solo FC, Sumardji. (HO/Bhayangkarasolofc.id)

“Indeed, tomorrow (Tuesday, December 5) we will leave for Makassar. I have said that all 23 players will be brought, including Radja Nainggolan,” said Sumardji.

“So, Radja will know what the conditions are in Makassar. How the city is, what the situation is there. Because this is the first time he has come. Tomorrow he will go to Makassar.”

Radja Nainggolan was brought in by Bhayangkara FC with a contract that was quite expensive for an Indonesian player. The midfielder from Belgium was paid around IDR 5 billion for half the season.

Radja Nainggolan will also wear number 10 at Bhayangkara FC. It is hoped that his presence will help The Guardian avoid the threat of relegation.

Bhayangkara FC currently occupies the bottom position in the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 standings. They have only collected 11 points from 21 matches.

What’s worse, Bhayangkara FC has only won once in that period. With the remaining eight draws and 12 losses.

“When we talk about optimism, in football the number one thing is to be optimistic. That’s the principle of football,” said Sumardji.