Suara.com – Even though he was initially expected to appear in the match against PSM Makassar, Radja Nainggolan finally made his debut for Bhayangkara FC in the match against Persita Tangerang on Sunday (17/12/2023).

Previously, he had flown with the team to Makassar, but returned because he suffered an injury before he had the opportunity to appear.

In the 56th minute, Radja Nainggolan came on as a substitute for Muhammad Ragil. This match became even more special because the team known as The Guardian finally managed to achieve their second win of the season.

Bhayangkara Presisi Indonesia FC footballer Radja Nainggolan sits on the bench preparing to make his debut in the BRI Liga 1 match against Persita Tangerang at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, West Java, Sunday (17/12/2023). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Fakhri Hermansyah/aww.

Belgian media, Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN), highlighted Radja Nainggolan's debut closely. When he first announced his career at BRI Liga 1, Radja received a warm welcome.

However, a big task awaits him, namely helping Bhayangkara FC get out of the relegation zone.

“His arrival in early December did not go unnoticed.”

“With a club scarf and a garland of flowers, he was welcomed like a true vedette (cabaret) in Indonesia.”

“Bhayangkara's new player number 10 faces a tough task there: preventing the club from relegation,” wrote the HLN report.

Even though it didn't start from the first minute, the presence of this player nicknamed the Ninja had a positive impact.

In fact, on his debut, he managed to contribute to victory.

However, it needs to be acknowledged that Nainggolan still needs time to adapt, especially considering that he is no longer young.

“The 'Ninja' played well in central midfield, a position he is familiar with.”

“He is not yet decisive, but his presence clearly brings good luck,” the report continued.

After achieving a satisfying debut, this former AS Roma player needs to work hard to achieve his main mission, namely getting out of the relegation zone.

They still have a long way to go, and they must continue to collect point by point to improve their current position.

