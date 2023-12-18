Suara.com – Chairman of the PSSI National Team Agency (BTN), Sumardji, revealed that Persib Bandung's all-rounder, Rachmat Irianto, was dropped from the Indonesian National Team squad which will be undergoing a training camp (TC) in Turkey.

Rachmat Irianto canceled joining the Indonesian national team squad which will undergo TC in Turkey starting December 20 2023, in preparation for appearing in the 2023 Qatar Asian Cup.

The Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, previously confirmed that he would bring 30 players to Turkey.

However, until now PSSI has not officially announced which players have been called up.

However, several clubs in Indonesia have announced that their players have been called up to the Garuda TC squad.

Persib announced that three of its players had been called up. The three Persib players confirmed to be included in the Garuda squad are Rachmat Irianto, Edo Febriansah and Marc Klok.

PSIS Semarang also confirmed that defender Wahyu Prasetyo received a call from Shin Tae-yong.

Most recently, Persis Solo announced that two of their players, M Riyandi and Ramadhan Sananta, had been called up to the Indonesian National Team.

However, now Shin Tae-yong has to lose one player, namely Rachmat Irianto, who will definitely not be able to join TC.

In fact, this former Persebaya Surabaya player has certainly been removed from the list of players taking part in the TC to Turkey.

Sumardji explained that Rachmat Irianto's name was dropped because the 24 year old player was injured.

“Yes, Rachmat Irianto was not brought because he was injured,” said Sumardji when contacted by media crew, Monday (18/12/2023).

Interestingly, with Irianto's absence, it was confirmed that Shin Tae-yong would only bring 29 players to Turkey.

“Yes, only 29 players went to Türkiye. “There is no replacement for Rian (Rachmat Irianto),” explained Sumardji.

These 29 players will later leave for Turkey with the coaches and staff of the Indonesian National Team on December 20 2023.

While the Indonesian national team is undergoing TC in Türkiye, it is scheduled to undergo several trials.

Shin Tae-yong's team will undergo a test against Libya before leaving for Qatar on January 6 2024.

The 2023 Asian Cup itself will take place in Qatar from January 12 to February 10 2024.

In this event, the Indonesian National Team joined Group D with Japan, Iraq and Vietnam.