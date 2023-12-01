Rossoblù fifth, young people who are already certainties and enthusiasm skyrocketing. The city wants Thiago Motta for life. And the VIP fans, from Morandi to Cassani to Brizzi, get excited

Fifth place, third best defense in the championship, an average home attendance of 25,000, over 20,000 tickets already sold for Bologna-Roma which will be staged in two weeks just to give an idea of ​​the frenzy of anticipation and the growing wave. The city and Bologna are in full honeymoon with the dream of Europe which once again becomes a promised land and who knows if it can be taken. But one thing must be said: the city doesn’t stop “gòdere”, that is the verb used by Thiago Motta a few months ago, with the accent on the “o”, said in the Italian-Brazilian way. And it is the most used verb since his Bologna declines smiles looking at a ranking of Great Beauty and to be consolidated – however – with two away matches in a row, the one to Lecce and Salerno.