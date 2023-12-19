The intense battle between Lancia and Audi in the 1983 World Rally Championship will be the subject of a new film from Lionsgate. Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia focuses on the real events of the intense rivalry between the two teams competing for the constructors' title.

Directed by Stefano Mordini (The Invisible Witness and Steel), the film will focus on the story of “David against Goliath”. Here's everything you need to know about Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia before its release:

What is the release date of Race For Glory: Audi Vs Lancia?

Race For Glory: Audi Vs Lancia will be released on January 5, 2024. The film is inspired by the real rivalry between Audi and Lancia in the 1983 World Rally Championship.

How to watch Race For Glory: Audi Vs Lancia

Race For Glory: Audi Vs Lancia will be released in US theaters on January 5, but will also be available on demand and on digital streaming platforms. In Italy the release is curated by Medusa and will arrive in theaters on Thursday 29 February 2024.

Who will be the protagonist of Race For Glory: Audi Vs Lancia?

Actor Daniel Brühl will star in Race For Glory: Audi Vs Lancia as German engineer Roland Gumpert, who helped secure 24 rally victories and two world rally championship titles for the Audi team under his leadership as race director. Brühl is a familiar face to some after playing three-time Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda in the 2013 film, Rush. The Spanish-German actor also appeared in Captain America: Civil War and Inglorious Basterds.

Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio will also star in Race For Glory: Audi Vs Lancia in the role of Cesare Fiorio, the former team manager of the Lancia team in the WRC. Fiorio is also the former sporting director of Ferrari in Formula 1 and is now a television commentator. Scamarcio has already starred in John Wick: Chapter 2, The Summer House and The Last Paradise.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Attilio Bettega, Maurizio Perissinot, Lancia 037 Rally

The film will also star Volker Bruch as German rally and motor racing driver Walter Röhrl. After driving for Fiat, Opel, Lancia and Audi, Röhrl achieved 14 victories, including two World Rally Championship titles and the GTP +3.0 class in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Race For Glory: Audi Vs Lancia also features Katie Clarkson-Hill, Bruno Gouery and Esther Garrel.

What is Race For Glory: Audi Vs Lancia about?

Race For Glory: Audi Vs Lancia tells the real-life story of the 1983 World Rally Championship. Audi was the favorite to dominate the season with its Quattro, a four-wheel drive car, against the two-wheel drive 037 of the Lance.

The Audi Quattro entered production in 1980 following a similar design to a vehicle produced by Volkswagen for the German army, the Type 183 Iltis coupé. The car had helped Audi win the constructors' title in the 1982 season, while team drivers Michèle Mouton and Hannu Mikkola placed second and third in the drivers' race.

Lancia also debuted with the 037 in 1982, but it wasn't very successful and the team finished at the back of the grid. German driver Walter Röhrl achieved championship victory with Opel before joining Lancia for the 1983 World Rally Championship.

Lancia entered the championship with Walter Röhrl and Markku Alén leading its team of seven drivers. The pair would have to face the winners Michèle Mouton and Hannu Mikkola, who were driving together with the eleven Audi drivers in their Quattro A1 and A2.

Audi instead arrived with very substantial funds and had the opportunity to continue developing its car during the season under the guidance of German engineer Roland Gumpert. Lancia was led by Cesare Fiorio, who was the team manager, but the team was the underdog of the season, with a smaller budget than its rival.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Hannu Mikkola, Arne Hertz, Audi Quattro A1

The Italian company had already won the WRC four times, in addition to participating in Formula 1. Previously, the team had managed the Lancia Stratos and Fulvia, which had allowed it to win several times in rallies.

The first race of the 1983 World Rally Championship took place in a snow-covered Monte Carlo, where the Lancia 037 seemed to be at a disadvantage compared to its rival Audi.

“I think the biggest surprise for us was winning the Monte Carlo race – said Fiorio – It was the first event of the year and normally it was a rally that we would have missed due to snow, but we managed to bring it home in in some way. At that moment we understood that we were competitive.”

Fiorio had ordered 300 tons of salt from Italy and had spread it on the various PSs of the route, melting the snow. The team was therefore able to use slick tires and change tires in the central stages of the rally to make the most of the dry roads.

Audi was unaware of the melting snow and fitted snow tires, finding that most of the roads were clear. This Lancia tactic allowed them to gain an 11-minute lead at the end of the rally, ensuring their victory.

The two teams won 10 of the 12 races played and achieved 30 of the 36 podiums in the championship. Lancia won the 1983 constructors' championship for the first time after three consecutive victories between 1974 and 1976, despite choosing not to race in several events on the calendar.

Audi had made a slight comeback towards the second half of the season, winning three of the final four events, but it wasn't enough as Lancia took the title with two races to spare. Lancia's victory with the 037 was also the last time that a two-wheel drive car won the WRC.

More films about the WRC

With Race for Glory: Audi Vs Lancia it is not the first time that the WRC has been immortalized for cinema and TV. In 2021, Michele Mouton's life and career were the subject of a Sky original documentary, “Queen of Speed”.

It tells the story of how Mouton struggled to compete in a male-dominated motor sport during the 1970s and 1980s, which saw her win four WRC races, becoming the only woman to do so.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Markku Alen, Ilkka Kivimaki, Lancia Rally 037

The documentary is available on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV and contains a personal account from Mouton herself, as well as interviews with co-driver Fabrizia Pons and rivals Ari Vatanen and Walter Rohrl.

RedBull TV also offers a documentary entitled Sebastien Ogier – The Final Season. The 80-minute film analyzes the Frenchman's 2021 season, his final WRC season of his career.

“I've been very critical of various details to maintain as much accuracy as possible, but it's always a challenge to fit 15 years of career into one hour and 20 minutes. But I'm very satisfied,” he told Motorsport.com.

The documentary analyzes the entire career of Ogier, who received his first go-kart at the age of eight and dreamed of following in Ayrton Senna's footsteps. Ultimately, financial realities led the Frenchman to decide to pursue a career in rallying, which led to four consecutive WRC titles between 2013 and 2016.