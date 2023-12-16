The Frenchman trained little this week after a crush against Napoli: opportunities from the start for the 2003 midfielder at Marassi

Last minute evaluation: Miretti on the pitch from the first minute, Rabiot will start from the bench. This is what Allegri decided on the match day of Genoa-Juventus, opting to rest (even if only partially) the French midfielder, who trained little individually during the week due to a stomp suffered against Napoli. The left-footed midfielder is available, but the Juventus coach wants to dust off the Juve class of 2003, giving him a wonderful opportunity from the start.

TOWARDS GENOA

For the rest, we go to Marassi with the same team that took to the field against Napoli. Gatti, Bremer and Danilo will still be there to protect Szczesny. Locatelli in the control room will instead be supported by Miretti and McKennie as midfielders, while Kostic and Cambiaso will act on the external lanes. Trust in Vlahovic and Chiesa up front, with Milik and Yildiz ready to take over. Weah will also be available again, while Kean was stopped to definitively resolve a tibia problem that he has been managing for several weeks: out for about a month.