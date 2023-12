Taburete has conquered the set of La Voz by singing with the two semi-finalists from Pablo López’s team.

Lucas and Pablo Verdeguer have had the opportunity to get on stage with one of the artists of the moment to sing one of their songs: En mi cama.

It has been a great gift for all of us who have lived with great emotion and we love that Willy Bárcenas and Antón Carreño visit us at La Voz. Relive the performance in the video above!