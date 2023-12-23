If you are still thinking about the menu you are going to prepare on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the time has come to decide.

The good news is that you still have time to prepare a menu worthy of the best tables because we have prepared a selection of recipes that will make your life easier.

They are all quick to prepare, with simple ingredients, cheap and suitable for all tastes. Let's start!

Appetizers and starters

What do you think of some turkey stuffed peppers? It is a perfect recipe to get out of a pinch, although so is the lightning bolts stuffed with avocado and tuna pâté or the curious appetizer that Joseba prepares of mussel pâté with poppy crackers.

A little more consistent but just as quick is the recipe for battered black pudding with tomato sauce and piquillo peppers, or the spicy chicken dumplings.

However, when we talk about appetizers or starters on a Christmas menu we cannot fail to mention those eggs stuffed with ham that almost everyone likes.

If what you like is fish and seafood, remember that you have an entire Christmas menu at your disposal with the best selection in Arguiñano.

First course

As the first course of our Christmas menu, it is advisable to prepare any soup or cream that is light, but above all quick since we don't have much time left either.

For this reason we propose the recipe for quick noodle and shrimp soup, because in addition to being easy to make, it is totally festive.

Other incredible options, both for their speed and for their presence and unique flavor, are: lentil cream with ham and bread croutons, sautéed artichokes with pumpkin cream, and green bean cream with chicken.

Second course

At this point in the lunch or dinner we will already have a fuller stomach, so it is always recommended that the second dish on the menu be light. A portion of pork tenderloin with tomato jam or gravy sauce is perfect if you fancy some meat. In addition, you have a complete Christmas menu with a wide variety of recipes where meat of all kinds is the protagonist.

For fish lovers, oven-roasted salmon in just 4 minutes takes the cake. But steamed hake with yogurt sauce, hake en papillote with glazed shallots or baked monkfish stew, one of Karlos Arguiñano's favorite recipes, also look great on this Christmas menu.

Dessert

To finish with this Christmas menu we have selected the quickest desserts that Arguiñano has made throughout the year. A Catalan cream, a quick tiramisu, some roasted pears, a meringue roll with strawberries, strawberry panna cotta or banana split are sensational recipes that will surprise you for many reasons.