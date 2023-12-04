Queta Lavat, star and actress of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, died at the age of 95, as reported by her family.

The actress was described as “a great actress, a better woman and an extraordinary mother.”

Enriqueta Margarita Lavat Bayona, real name of the first actress, was born in Mexico City. He began in cinema in 1946, although previously She already had experience as a narrator of radio soap operas, and a dancer.

I regret to report the death of the beloved and extraordinary actress, Queta Lavat at the jubilant age of 95. How I regret it, how I loved her. She lived as she wanted, she enjoyed life and her children. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dRn2bqC95A — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga)

December 4, 2023

He also had a prominent participation in soap operas. At the end of his years, the actress also became very loved in TikTok.

The causes of his death have not yet been shared.

With information from López-Doriga

