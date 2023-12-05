The entertainment world dressed in mourning, after it was announced that the first actress Queta Lavat died yesterday at the age of 95; The news was confirmed by her family.

Enriqueta Margarita Lavat Bayona, her real name, was born on February 22, 1929, in Mexico City; daughter of Francisco José Lavat Verástegui and Edelmira Bayona Oropeza, her brothers were the actors Jorge and José Lavat; In addition, she was the cousin of the actress María Elena Marqués, who would be the cause of Ella Queta starting her career in Mexican cinema. It should be noted that her career was crowned in April 2018, when she received the golden Ariel from the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences.

Queta participated in more than 100 film productions; Also, she worked in soap operas, a play and in voice dubbing.

Although her aspiration at first was to be a vedette, she decided to change the course of her path starting in 1945 doing radio soap operas on the XEJP station, where her warm voice captivated her; In 1946, at the invitation of her cousin María Elena, she participated as an extra in the film “Las colegialas”.

Among the most notable films he made in the Golden Age of Mexican cinema are: “Two Kinds of Care”, “Here are the Cakes!”, “Carita de Cielo”, “At Late Fall”, among many more. In the theater she did “Conversations with Mom” in 2017.

Throughout his career he interacted with great figures of cinematography such as: Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete, Arturo de Córdova, Gloria Marín, Martha Roth, José Elías Moreno, Silvia Pinal, to name a few.

His debut in soap operas was in 1958 with “Un paso al abismo” which was followed by hits such as: “Rebelde”, “Corazón Savage”, “La intrusa”, “Dare to forget me”, “La Fuerza del Destino”.

On television he also worked in the unitary programs “La rosa de Guadalupe” and “Como dice el dicho”. Likewise, she had cooking segments in both the morning magazine “Hoy” and the news program “Expreso de laaña”.

In dubbing, she lent her voice to anime productions such as “Heidi”, films, television series, animated series such as “Mafalda” and even TV specials such as “Star Wars Holiday Special”.

In 1947, during the filming of the film “La perla”, María Elena Marqués introduced her to the man of her life, Armando Carrillo Ruiz, a cinematographer who was assistant to director of photography Alex Phillips, whom she married in 1952. He had four children: Teresa, Jorge (who became a sports commentator), Armando and Enrique. Her marriage lasted until the death of her husband on June 17, 1994.

TikTok is fun

If anyone applied the saying “renew or die”, it was Queta Lavat, who since 2021 began to consolidate a new edge to her career, now as an influencer on different social networks, something she enjoyed doing by sharing her recipes. cooking in spaces like TikTok.

On this digital platform, the actress has more than 721 thousand followers where she has obtained more than four million likes for her published videos.

“I’m not a chef, nor have I studied… I just practiced for so many years and everyone tells me ‘oh how delicious, how tasty’, so I’m going to pass on all my advice to you,” Queta said in his first previous TikTok video. to teach how he prepared the seasoned tomato.

How to cook chicken quickly and easily, cactus in its juice, green sauce, how to stew beans, mayonnaise, dry noodles, chipotles, rice, meatloaf, quick snack with surimi, custard, pasta, soup, green mole, zucchini, soup broccoli, jericallas, are some of the recipes that the capital actress taught. But in addition to gastronomic content, she dedicated clips to give advice to her fans on topics of daily life, beauty, and share anecdotes about her life and her work.

The origin of “the Lavat spider”

During her career in cinema, the actress had great experiences with actors like Jorge Negrete, who nicknamed her “the Lavat spider”, but… What was the reason? In an interview, the actress recalled how she entered the world of cinema after her cousin María Elena Márquez invited her to work with her. At that time, Queta was 13 years old and although she wanted to appear on screen, she admitted that at first she felt ashamed and did everything to hide from the cameras, during her debut filming “The Schoolgirls” in 1946.

She also noted that the film that launched her to stardom was “Two Kinds of Care” (1953). In this film, the actress obtained a leading role, along with Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete. During the time that the recordings lasted, Lavat maintained a very respectful treatment with his co-stars, especially with Negrete, because when they talked he always referred to him as “Don Jorge”, who, in turn, was very fond of his personality. from Queta, who carried out activities that only grandmothers did for him, such as knitting. According to the actress’s memories, every time she rested between one scene and another, she took the opportunity to start knitting, as it was an activity that she was passionate about, but that made Negrete constantly question her.

“Don Jorge told me: ‘-What do you mean, a girl knitting?’ No, those are things of the grandmothers over there in Guanajuato… You, why does she weave? ‘”, It was from that moment that she began to call her “the little spider Lavat”.

