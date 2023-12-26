Is there anything cooler than a set of cool exhausts under your rear bumper? Apparently not, because some manufacturers consider it so important that they even attach it to their moderately motorized models. For example, just look at all those fake ones doing the rounds these days — we're looking at you, Mercedes — while the real exhaust pipe hangs pathetically somewhere behind the rear bumper. Elsewhere, manufacturers are installing real pipes on models that have difficulty achieving such a sporty look, such as the Forthing EVO T5 that we recently tested…

However, is that okay, or is the magic of the visible exhaust slowly but surely lost? Let us know in the comments!