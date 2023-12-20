The Movie Critic is going to be (in principle) Quentin Tarantino's last work as a director and at the moment not much is known about the project that replaces the Star Trek film that he was going to direct previously.

Some time ago Quentin Tarantino stated that his work as director It was going to come to an end when he directed his tenth feature film. And that day is going to come, soon, as the filmmaker's tenth project has been confirmed, a film titled The Movie Critic.

However, before this film was confirmed, it was said that the director was going to work on a new Star Trek film, but Tarantino has finally chosen to discard that idea, apparently because He didn't want that project to be the one that closed his career..

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

During an interview with Collider, writer Mark L. Smith addresses the doubts the Pulp Fiction director had when it came to getting behind the cameras in the fourth installment of the galactic film franchise that JJ Abrams started in his 2009 reboot.

“Quentin and I went back and forth, he was going to do some things about it, and then he started worrying about the number, his kind of unofficial movie number. I remember we were talking and he said: 'If I could understand the idea that Star Trek It could be my last film, the last thing I would do.' Is this how I want to end this?'.

And I think that was the hurdle he was never able to overcome, which is why the script is still there, on his desk. I know she said a lot of good things about it. I would love for it to happen. It's just one of those that I don't see ever happening.

But it would be the best movie Star Trek, not because of my writing, but simply because of what Tarantino was going to do with it. “It was just kind of a wild thing,” says the writer.

What do we know about The Movie Critic, Quentin Tarantino's latest film

At the moment, little has been revealed about the project that will mark the end of Tarantino's career as a director beyond its plot.

Within what Tarantino himself has contributed, The plot of the film will be set in Los Angeles in the late 70s and focuses on a film critic based on a real person.although the filmmaker has not yet revealed who it is.

What the director of Pulp Fiction is that its protagonist looks like Travis Bickle, the character played by Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's legendary film Taxi Driver.

There is still no theatrical release date for The Movie Criticsince the cast that will be part of the project has not even been confirmed, so we have to wait for Quentin Tarantino to provide more details about what is going to be his last film as a director.