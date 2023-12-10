An idea to “get rid” of Christmas in style. Give, or treat yourself to, Queens’ Cavalcade Tenerife 2024. A great tour by motorbike or car, classic style, a bit of regularity for a serious pinch of that competition “beer” that never hurts

December 10, 2023

Tenerife, December 20’23. The great Canary Archipelago available under your feet (and your wheels) for an explosion of pleasure and passion in the explosion of the eternal spring of the Canary Islands.

We start now (with the project, or gift if you prefer) and we leave by plane in the second half of April, to experience the personal reality show with a tradition behind us. Queens’ Cavalcade Tenerifein fact, is already tested and certified by the unconditional success of the 2016 edition, and there is nothing more exciting than starting the journey, whose actual development in Tenerife and “surroundings” is scheduled in the days from 25 to 28 April 2024, well in advance, organizing it, studying the geography and discovering the opportunities before you have even closed your suitcase. We’ll help you, for that matter.

The QC24 will be significantly renewed compared to the past, but the spirit that inspired it will remain intact. We will return to those places that certainly fascinated everyone, we will change the routes and we will visit other islands, adding a new beautiful experience to the good premises. In addition to motorbikes, this year also cars, so that the Queens’ Cavalcade becomes the first road race in which cars and motorbikes will compete to win the QUEENS’ TROPHY.

How does it work? 4 stages of between 100 and 250 km each, for a total of approximately 600 km. The new formula includes a greater number of controlled sections, but in general it will be a less demanding event. All participants will receive a satellite repeater and a PDA which will indicate the roadbook and all the sections of the controlled tests, the average to be kept for each sector. A fantastic GPS control system will take care of everything else, detecting the passages of individuals and constantly indicating the position in real time.

Rhythms and rules will as always be “tonic and relaxing”, and the days full of different moments, from the break to the discovery of the wonders of the place, obviously passing through the good food. In the evening the usual super comfortable hotel, in addition some important excursions, and there will be a mini cruise, an evening of dancing and the awards gala. In addition to the classic Queens’ Trophy, the Queens’ Cup is also up for grabs, which will be run in two stages (27-28 April), also valid for the Canarian Classic Regularity Championship. Therefore, even if it will not be mandatory to comply, we have planned a one-week program: from 23 to 30 April. At the moment, the only condition remains that of respecting the deadline for sending the registration form, set for March 18th. But since we talk about it at Christmas…

Rest assured, we have provided all the packages suitable for your participation, from the transport or rental of the motorbike or car (a limited number of vintage vehicles are also available), from services to exclusive options. Everything can be clearly found on the pages of the official Queens’ Cavalcade Canary 2024 website.

© PB Images

Queens’ Cavalcade 2024. A Christmas excellent Idea