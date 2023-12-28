Fabio Quartararo couldn't imagine what would happen when on Christmas day he decided to post a photo of himself and his friend Etha Doux on social media. In the image, the two can be seen in a friendly pose with the following caption: “What are we talking about?”.

In a normal world, this would have had nothing more than thousands of “likes” and a few Christmas comments. However, the “X” social network has become a meeting place for all types of unscrupulous people who have taken advantage of the photo to attack without shame with homophobic comments both the 2021 MotoGP world champion and his friend, member of a well-known French family of jewelers.

The native of Nice, who recently concluded his fifth season in MotoGP, again with a Yamaha and with the official team for the last three years, is a champion both on and off the track. Educated, cultured, friendly and lovable, able to speak five languages ​​with the media, without ever having a “no” as an answer to an autograph or a selfie with fans.

This education probably led some to feel free to attack him, so El Diablo decided to delete the post from the social network once known as Twitter. However, he kept the photo on Instagram, on which however he deactivated the comments after accumulating more than 800 in just a few hours.

The reaction of motorcycling enthusiasts and of the Frenchman's fans more specifically was obviously that of maximum support for the rider. This year, Quartararo managed to get on the podium three times in MotoGP, despite his M1 becoming one of the worst bikes on the grid, along with the Honda.

