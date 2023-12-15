“After almost nine wonderful and intensive years in the States, the last five of which as faction leader of the Labor Party, I will soon resign from the States with mixed feelings,” Wissink explains her decision. “In the new year I will be working for Natuurmonumenten, in a position in which I will have a lot of contact with the province. As a result, I do not think it is desirable to combine that job with membership of the States. Quitting is a decision that I take with pain in my heart. But At the same time, I am really looking forward to this new challenge.”