On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his traditional end-of-year press conference, a major annual event and a key moment for the Russian regime's propaganda: last year, for the first time in ten years, Putin gave up the press conference , and the thing had been linked by many to Russia's difficulties in the war in Ukraine.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the press conference will begin at 10am (8am Italian time) and will last approximately three hours: as on all occasions it will be broadcast live on Russian state television, and thousands of selected journalists will participate and invited by the Kremlin: it is not possible for journalists to obtain accreditation for the press conference if they have not been previously selected.

Putin's press conferences are always very long and have sometimes lasted over 4 hours: Peskov however clarified that there are no time limits and it could last even longer than expected.

Last year Putin had not given any explanation as to why he had not organized the press conference, which is usually a very self-congratulatory moment for his regime, but one hypothesis was that he had decided not to expose himself at a time when his popularity was declining, both due to the defeats of the Russian army in Ukraine and the problematic and contested recruitment campaign that he had started a few months earlier, in September 2022.

This year's press conference will be held in very different conditions: the activities of the Russian army in Ukraine are still proceeding slowly and with many difficulties, like those of the Ukrainian army, but in the meantime Putin has strengthened his power. He has continued to repress internal dissent, secured arms supplies from allies such as North Korea, and shown himself to be very determined in his aim to win the war in Ukraine, in the face of increasingly faltering Western military support. , both by the United States and the European Union.

In the meantime, Putin has also made it known that he will run again in the next presidential elections, for his fifth term as president: Putin has been in power continuously since 1999 and aims to remain there for a long time to come. Thursday's press conference will give him the chance to appear confident and in full control of the situation, despite the war in Ukraine, the resulting Western sanctions and their impact on the Russian economy and international isolation.

After the press conference, Russian state television will broadcast Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, a television program in which Putin answers questions sent by citizens: usually concerning internal issues, such as healthcare, economy and infrastructure. According to Russian state media, more than one and a half million applications have already been submitted.