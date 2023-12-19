Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky: “Everyone can appreciate that the Russian fleet was deprived of its almost total dominance in the Ukrainian Black Sea”

Russian troops “have the initiative” in Ukraine and do what they deem necessary to do. President Vladimir Putin said this at a meeting with Defense Minister Serghei Shoigu and top military commanders. This was reported by the Ria Novosti agency. In Ukraine, Putin added, “the myth of the invulnerability of Western armaments has been shattered”.

Ukraine: Zelensky, great victory against Moscow in the Black Sea – President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed “a great victory” for Ukraine against Russia in the Black Sea, where Kiev's forces launched successful attacks on Russian warships and secured maritime trade routes. “Everyone can appreciate that the Russian fleet was deprived of its almost total dominance in the Ukrainian Black Sea,” he said.

Subscribe to the newsletter