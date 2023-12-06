loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo/ria novosti

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to discuss issues related to the Middle East, among other topics.

The Kremlin announced the plan on Tuesday (5/12/2023). Putin will meet Iran’s president on his return.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader will visit the two countries on Wednesday and discuss bilateral relations and cooperation in the oil sector, as well as international and regional issues, including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“But the first and most important thing is the issue of bilateral relations,” stressed Peskov, stressing that discussions would be held in the OPEC+ format.

The presidential spokesman also confirmed on Thursday that Putin was expected to meet in Moscow with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency previously reported that Raisi would be accompanied by a delegation of top government officials and representatives from the country’s trade and economic circles.

The Russian and Iranian presidents are expected to discuss trade, economic and political cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, as well as regional and international issues, especially the situation in Palestine.

Putin’s visit to the Middle East comes after the OPEC+ group, made up of the world’s biggest oil producing countries and led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced last week they would deepen production cuts to around 2.2 million barrels per day to stabilize global oil markets. .

Controlling more than 40% of global crude oil production, the group decided to limit output amid fears the market would face a potential surplus after previous production cuts expire next month.

