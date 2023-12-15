loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin said what happened in Gaza, Palestine, was a disaster due to Israeli military operations. He asked the world to see the difference with Russia's operations in Ukraine. Photo/Kremlin

MOSCOW – President of Russia Vladimir Putin say what happened in Gaza Strip in the hands of the Israeli troops it was a disaster. He also asked everyone to see the difference with Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

“What happened (in the Gaza Strip) is of course a catastrophe,” Putin said on Thursday at a joint Direct Line question and answer session and year-end press conference, as quoted by the TASS news agency, Friday (15/12/2023).

Speaking about the thousands of women and children killed in Gaza by Israeli forces, the Russian president reiterated that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres “called the Gaza Strip today the largest children's graveyard in the world.”

“This assessment is very accurate. This is an objective assessment, there is nothing to add,” Putin said.

“Look at the special military operations (in Ukraine) and what is happening in Gaza and feel the difference. There is nothing like this in Ukraine,” Putin continued.

Putin also said that Russia wanted to set up a field hospital in Gaza but Israel would not allow it.

“When I visited the United Arab Emirates, I learned that they had set up a field hospital in Gaza, near the Rafah checkpoint and we talked about the possibility of Russia setting up a hospital in the same location, in a stadium,” Putin said.

“I have spoken to the Egyptian president, he supports this idea. “I have spoken with (Israeli) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they have discussed this with various institutions, and the Israeli side does not support this,” he added.

“(Israel) believes that setting up a Russian hospital in Gaza is unsafe, but this does not mean we will stop those efforts.”

Moscow has maintained a clear position demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 18,787 Palestinians have been killed and more than 50,897 injured in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates suggest that the majority of those killed and injured were women and children.

