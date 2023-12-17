Putin: “The West aimed to disintegrate Russia, I was naive”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he was “naive” towards Western countries in the first years of his mandate.

According to Putin, in fact, the West was aiming for the “disintegration” of Russia as happened with the Soviet Union. Interviewed by the Rossiya-1 broadcaster, the Russian president said that former American national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski had a plan to “divide Russia into five parts and exploit its resources”.

Putin then defined Biden's words that Russia could attack NATO countries if it won the war in Ukraine as “nonsense”.

The Russian president claims that Biden only wants to justify his policy in this way since Russia “has no interest in fighting NATO, neither geopolitical, economic nor military”.