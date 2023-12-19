loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – NATO activity in general has increased sharply, and United States (US) troops, including aircraft, have been deployed to the Russian border.

The latest news was revealed directly by Russian President Vladimir Putin while chairing a meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense on Tuesday (19/12/2023).

“Recently, the activity of the NATO military bloc as a whole has increased sharply. “Significant troops from the United States, including aircraft, have been deployed to our borders, and the number of alliance troops in Eastern and Central Europe has increased,” Putin said.

“NATO's aggressive nature is no longer hidden,” said the Russian president, adding that the claim of global superiority was directly contained in the US document.

“The events of this year have confirmed, we all see it, that the West continues to wage a hybrid war against Russia, actively supplying the Kiev regime with intelligence information in real-time, sending military advisers, transferring modern weapons systems,” Putin said.

Ukraine Conflict Situation

“The Russian Armed Forces have the initiative in the Ukrainian conflict and are doing everything they deem necessary,” Putin said.

“Assessing the current situation on the ground, through the contact lines, we can say with confidence that our troops have the initiative. “The point is, we do what we think is necessary,” he said.

The Russian president also noted that the myth about the invulnerability of Western military equipment had been shattered on the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict.

Russian Nuclear Deterrence

“Modern military equipment accounts for 95% of Russia's strategic nuclear forces,” Putin stressed on Tuesday.

“This year, thanks to the implementation of the state rearmament program, the coordinated work of the defense industry, the share of modern weapons and equipment in strategic nuclear forces in general has reached 95%,” Putin said.

He explained, “Given the current global situation and the emergence of new political-military risks, the importance of the nuclear triad that guarantees the strategic balance of power in the world has increased drastically.”