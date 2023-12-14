loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted there can be no peace in Ukraine until Moscow's goals are achieved. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's goals in Ukraine remain unchanged and there will be no peace until those goals are achieved.

Putin made the announcement after announcing that he would run in presidential elections in March 2024, in which the 71-year-old leader will almost certainly win a fifth term. He has been in power for 24 years, including his tenure as prime minister, and a win next year would keep him president until 2030.

Answering questions from the public and media in Moscow, the Russian leader said peace would be possible after Ukraine's “denazification, demilitarization and neutral status” – something he has repeated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia accuses the Ukrainian government of being heavily influenced by “radical nationalist” and neo-Nazi groups, which Kyiv and the West dispute. Putin has also consistently demanded that Ukraine remain neutral and not join the NATO military alliance.

“Regarding demilitarization, they don't want to negotiate, so we are forced to take other measures, including military measures,” said Putin, reported by Al Jazeera.

“Either we agree or we have to solve (this problem) with force,” he added.

Putin said there are currently about 617,000 Russian troops in Ukraine, including about 244,000 called up to fight alongside professional Russian military forces. But there is currently no need for further mobilization of reserve forces, he added.

He said some 486,000 people had so far signed up voluntarily as contract soldiers, higher than the 300,000 recruited last year, and “the flow is not decreasing”.

Last December, breaking tradition, Putin canceled the event. This is the first time in a decade that he has not hosted the conference.

This year, the main themes of the conference were the fighting in Ukraine, payments to soldiers and their families, and the economy.