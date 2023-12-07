On December 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a quick visit to the United Arab Emirates – but not to attend the ongoing United Nations climate conference in Dubai – and then to Saudi Arabia. In Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital, Putin met with the President of the Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then went to Riyadh, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the first time since October 2019. With both , according to the Russian state news agency TASS, spoke about cooperation in the oil industry and the international context, and in particular the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.

Since last March the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president accusing him of having committed war crimes in Ukraine, Putin had been abroad very few times: until October, when he went to Kyrgyzstan and then in China, had never left Russia. Both the Emirates and Saudi Arabia, like Russia, Kyrgyzstan and China, do not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, and therefore are not bound to arrest Putin by the court’s mandate, unlike most countries of the world. The case of South Africa is different, which is why in August Putin did not take part in the annual BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) meeting in Johannesburg.

It is not known whether the main purpose of Putin’s visits to Saudi Arabia and the Emirates was to discuss oil or international political relations, but just on Wednesday the price of oil fell by 4 percent, the largest decrease since June. Last week OPEC+, the group that includes the 13 members of OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), plus other countries such as Russia, agreed to reduce oil production by 2.2 million barrels per day for the first three months of 2024, and thus reduce the decline in the price of fossil fuel. The price of oil rose 1 percent on Thursday.

Putin made his trip to the countries of the Arabian Peninsula escorted by four military planes. In Adu Dhabi he was welcomed with a display by the aerobatic team of the Emirates Air Force, which released smoke in the colors of the Russian flag. It is possible that the trip was also a way to show the limits of the international isolation imposed on Russia and Putin along with the sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine. Putin had not visited the Middle East since July 2022, when he was in Iran to meet Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Thursday the Russian parliament set the date for the next presidential elections: March 17, 2024. Putin has not said that he will run again, but it is expected that he will announce it in the next few days and that he will win the elections. Thanks to the constitutional reform he promoted, he can run for two more six-year presidential terms, after the one that expires next year, and thanks to the repression of the opposition and the strict authoritarian control over the Russian political system of United Russia, the party of Putin, the vote is unlikely to produce other results.