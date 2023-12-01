Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday increasing the size of the Russian army by about 15 percent, adding 170 thousand soldiers: the total number of professional soldiers will rise to over 1.3 million people (in all military personnel of the Russian army includes 2.2 million).

It is the second time that Putin has expanded the Russian army since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022: by August of the same year Putin had added 137 thousand soldiers.

Putin’s decision to expand the Russian army was taken at a time when the situation on the ground has essentially been at a standstill for months: both the Russian and Ukrainian armies are engaged in strenuous and complicated attempts to gain ground, but the front lines have not moved much. Meanwhile, within Russia, support for the invasion seems to be waning: according to a poll carried out by the independent Russian organization Chronicle last October, the number of Russians in favor of the war in Ukraine has almost halved since last February.

The Russian Defense Ministry motivated the expansion of the army by the war in Ukraine and the need to counter “threats” associated with the ongoing offensive in Ukraine. He added that the decision is “an adequate response to the aggressive activity of the NATO bloc”, the military alliance that includes a large part of Western countries, several of which have sent weapons and ammunition to Ukraine during this war to support his efforts against Russia.

The Russian government has made it known that it has no plans to organize another mobilization like the one announced in September 2022, in which many reservists were called back into service, that is, people who, despite being part of the army, because they did past military service are on permanent leave, have other jobs, and, in peacetime, do not participate in military activities. It had been a rather unpopular measure, which had numerous implementation problems. The Russian army is however engaged in a recruitment campaign, especially in the more peripheral regions of the country.