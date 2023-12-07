loading…

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin when he arrived at Abu Dhabi airport, UAE, Wednesday (6/12/2023). Photo/AP

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin traveled to the Middle East accompanied by four Russian fighter jets on Wednesday (6/12/2023) for a rare trip abroad.

He will discuss oil, Gaza and Ukraine with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), Reuters reported.

Putin’s meeting with the Saudi prince known as MBS came after oil prices fell despite pledges from OPEC+, the Russian-led group of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, to reduce production further.

Putin’s plane was controlled by a Sukhoi-35S fighter jet that the Russian Ministry of Defense showed flew alongside the Ilyushin-96 plane he took from Russia to the United Arab Emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed his “friend”. UAE jets greeted the Russian leader with a flyby sprinkling the colors of the Russian flag in the sky.

“Our relations, thanks in large part to your position, have reached an unprecedented high level,” Putin told him. “The UAE is Russia’s main trading partner in the Arab world.”

The Russian delegation consisted of top officials in the fields of oil, economics, foreign affairs, space and nuclear energy.

Putin said Russia and the UAE were working together as part of OPEC+, whose members produce more than 40% of the world’s oil, and they would discuss the Israeli-Palestinian and Ukrainian conflicts.

After the UAE, Putin is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia for his first face-to-face meeting with MBS since October 2019.