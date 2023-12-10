loading…

US senators say Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Ukraine will fall within months without US help. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

WASHINGTON – Chairman of Senate Intelligence United States of America (US), Mark Warner said, President Russia Vladimir Putin confident Ukraine will fall in just a few months if there is no more military aid from America.

“Why, at this point, do we have to prove Putin right?” asked Senator Warner after the Senate failed to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to advance a “significant” new military aid package to Ukraine last Wednesday.

“Vladimir Putin’s hope for victory lies in the US leaving Ukraine,” wrote Warner as quoted by Business Insider, Sunday (10/12/2023).

President Joe Biden’s proposed $110 billion package that allocated $61 billion for Ukraine, as well as funds for Israel and aid for Gaza, has been blocked.

Republican senators want the package to include US border security measures.

The Democratic senator from Virginia praised Ukraine for destroying the military and morale of one of the US’s main geopolitical enemies in Russia under the leadership of Vladimir Putin without losing a single American or NATO soldier.

But all Senate Republicans voted against it, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who raised concerns about funding Israel’s inhumane military strategy against Palestinians, according to Reuters.

In a letter to the Senate Democratic Caucus the day before the vote, Sanders expressed deep concern about giving $10.1 billion to the “right-wing extremist” government of Benjamin Netanyahu to continue their inhumane military strategy, which has claimed the lives of 16,000 Palestinians. , 70 percent are women and children.

Republican senators, for their part, blocked the package because it lacked tougher measures to stem immigration at the US-Mexico border, according to Reuters.